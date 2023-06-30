Police in the Bronx identified a man they are searching for in connection with at least two child rape attempts.

Man wanted in sex crimes against two children in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for a man they say is a child predator.

They say 31-year-old Ernest Robinson is wanted in two sex assaults on children.

Back on March 11, just after midnight, he's accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed. It happened near Boston Road and East 166th Street.

Then, just last month on May 28, again, just after midnight, police say he attempted to rape a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping. It happened near Belmont Avenue and East 179th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

