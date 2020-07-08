3 arrested after 12-year-old shot in Jersey City

The shooting happened near MLK Drive and Oak Street around 6 p.m.
The child was struck in the ankle and officers recovered at least two guns from the scene.
RELATED: 7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
The 12-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
The incident comes as the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending.
RELATED | Shootings spike: Yet another gun violence death in NYC as surge persists
