9-year-old tourist from Bronx killed on spring break trip in Dominican Republic

SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic (WABC) -- Five men are under arrest in the Dominican Republic and charged in the deadly mugging of a 9-year-old boy from the Bronx.

Gioser Luis Féliz, 9, was shot in the head on Wednesday in Santiago after arriving from New York with his father.

Reports say Gioser and his dad, Sergio Luis Feliz Mancebo, took off from JFK Airport on Wednesday for a spring break trip to see family.

They met up with a driver at Cibao International Airport to set off on what was supposed to be a six-day trip of making memories.

Police say just moments after getting in the car, that vehicle was swarmed by a group of robbers.

The driver refused to stop and that's when the suspects pulled out their weapons and unleased a hail of bullets on the vehicle.

Gioser was shot in the head during the violent encounter. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The five men were arrested Thursday, less than 24 hours after the crime. Police say they confessed to the shooting and are due in court later Friday.

They were identified as Luis Ángel Vargas Brito, 18 years old; Derlin Javier Mercado Martinez, Cesar Junior Ulloa Cuevas; José Manuel Almonte Santana (Buki), 20 years old, and Elian Martínez Sánchez (Odalis), 22 -- all residents of the Cienfuegos section of Santiago.

Preparations are now underway to transport the child's body back to the United States.

His heartbroken father is still in the Dominican Republic trying to get answers.

