6-year-old girl killed after being struck by car in Brooklyn: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old child struck, killed by car in Brooklyn: Police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police.

Officials say a blue Lexus SUV was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue at 67th Street in Dyker Heights.

They say the vehicle struck the child in the street just after 8 p.m.

ALSO READ | Family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident
EMBED More News Videos

A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.



The child was taken to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyndyker heightsnew york citycar accidentchild injuredchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks
Fallen tree during Henri sparks controversy in NJ town
New video of man wanted in shooting of bystander near Penn Station
Lifeguards, first responders honored for saving 4-year-old boy's life
Driver loses control, crashes Jeep into backyard pool
Arrest made in connection to body found in container in NJ: Police
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
Show More
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Suspect search underway after gang-related shooting leaves 8 wounded
AccuWeather: Dangerous heat, humidity
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
NJ woman accused of running unlicensed veterinary clinic
More TOP STORIES News