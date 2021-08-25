6-year-old girl killed after being struck by car in Brooklyn: Police

Officials say a blue Lexus SUV was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue at 67th Street in Dyker Heights.
They say the vehicle struck the child in the street just after 8 p.m.
ALSO READ | Family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident
The child was taken to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle remained on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip