7-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle in Brooklyn

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Monday near Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue.
The 7-year-old child was taken to Lutheran Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say the little girl was with her family at the intersection when she stepped into the street and was struck by an armored truck.
The driver remained on the scene. No criminality is involved at this time.
Few other details were released.
