7 On Your Side

Beware of child tax credit payment scams

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, the FTC estimates Americans have lost nearly $500 million in COVID-related scams.

It's been just weeks since the IRS began sending out child tax credit payments to tens of millions of families. Now, the IRS has a warning, scammers are trying to dupe families to steal thousands in benefits.

The IRS says scammers are reaching out to families using emails, text messages, and social media, asking to verify information to receive the child tax credit payments. Cyber crooks are trying to get your bank account information to hack into your account.

Parents need to know the payments will be sent out automatically to the bank account you already have on file through your prior tax filing. You don't need to do anything.

If you haven't filed taxes, the IRS has created a new online tool that allows non-filers to report their information.

Also, thieves are also using pre-recorded or threatening messages warning about a lawsuit or arrest, requesting payment to start the credit payments. They are asking recipients to send fees via gift card, wire transfer, even crypto currency.

The big takeaway, remember the IRS will never contact you by email, text message, or social media channels to request personal information.

Also, the IRS will never reach out to you by phone. This is a telltale scam, plain and simple.

If anyone you don't know asks you to pay them using gift cards or wire transfers, it's a scam.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: How to get the best 'back to school' shopping deals
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has shopping tips to help save you money while back to school shopping.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyirstaxesftcscams7 on your sidescam
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
2 women, very much alive, declared dead by Social Security Admin
How to get the best 'back-to-school' shopping deals
How to avoid falling for the newest sweepstakes scams
Grieving family battles hospital over COVID victim's $58k bill
TOP STORIES
Subway service restored with delays after power surge in NYC
Ida weakens to tropical storm: 1 dead, 1 million without power
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Hurricane Ida: What to expect in Tri-State Area
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun, stray PM thunderstorm
COVID Updates: Some CT schools head back to school with mandates
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Show More
Police say no shots fired in Times Square
Drivers can expect significant change on BQE for Monday commute
Ed Asner, actor who played Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' dies at 91
Son dead, father arrested following shootout with off-duty officers
3 bicyclists injured in crash during NYC's Five Boro Bike Tour
More TOP STORIES News