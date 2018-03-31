WATER RESCUE

Children rescued after driver's failed off-roading attempt lands pickup truck in New Jersey river

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey officers rescued five people -- including three children -- from a pickup truck stuck in the Ramapo River after an apparent off-roading attempt.

By Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey officers rescued five people -- including three children -- from a pickup truck stuck in the Ramapo River after an apparent off-roading attempt.

Mahwah police said the driver of the F-150 truck crossed the river once and was trying to cross back when the water started to rise.

Two adults and three children were stuck inside.

Officers jumped into the river, swam to the truck, and rescued everyone safely.

Authorities said they arrived just in time.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuewater rescueMahwahNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER RESCUE
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
Woman saved after falling from cruise ship, spending 10 hours in sea
Exclusive: NYPD officers recount dramatic rescue on fishing boat
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
More water rescue
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News