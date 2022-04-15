2 dead in early morning fire in Chinatown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire in Chinatown.

Heavy flames shot out a fifth floor window on Mulberry Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the 2-alarm fire.



At least four people suffered injuries. They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Two did not survive.

Two other people were treated for injuries believed to be minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

