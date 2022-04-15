2 dead in early morning fire in Chinatown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11745419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire in Chinatown.Heavy flames shot out a fifth floor window on Mulberry Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.NewsCopter 7 was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the 2-alarm fire.At least four people suffered injuries. They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.Two did not survive.Two other people were treated for injuries believed to be minor.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------