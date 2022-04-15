2 dead in early morning fire in Chinatown

Heavy flames shot out a fifth floor window on Mulberry Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the 2-alarm fire.
At least four people suffered injuries. They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Two did not survive.
Two other people were treated for injuries believed to be minor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip