Several firefighters injured in restaurant fire in Chinatown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several firefighters were injured in a fast-moving fire that started in the back of a restaurant in Chinatown.The fire started just before midnight Saturday in the back of a restaurant at 6 Chatham Square before spreading to other parts of the building, FDNY officials said.The four-story building also contained several apartments above the restaurant.The fire escalated to a fifth alarm as roughly 39 unites and 170 firefighters responded to the scene.Five firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents in the building.The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------