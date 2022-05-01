Several firefighters injured in restaurant fire in Chinatown

The fire started just before midnight Saturday in the back of a restaurant at 6 Chatham Square before spreading to other parts of the building, FDNY officials said.
The four-story building also contained several apartments above the restaurant.
The fire escalated to a fifth alarm as roughly 39 unites and 170 firefighters responded to the scene.
ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
Five firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.
Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents in the building.
The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip