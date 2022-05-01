Several firefighters injured in restaurant fire in Chinatown

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several firefighters were injured in a fast-moving fire that started in the back of a restaurant in Chinatown.

The fire started just before midnight Saturday in the back of a restaurant at 6 Chatham Square before spreading to other parts of the building, FDNY officials said.

The four-story building also contained several apartments above the restaurant.

The fire escalated to a fifth alarm as roughly 39 unites and 170 firefighters responded to the scene.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.



Five firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents in the building.

The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york citybuilding firefdnyfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens
Man stabbed to death inside popular Dave & Buster's in NYC
Fight at NJ mall food court causes panic, evacuation
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Man crushed to death between two parked cars in Brooklyn
Bronx armed robbery leads police on chase in Manhattan
Show More
Mayor Adams meets with NYPD commanders, discuss crime crackdown
Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in New Jersey
Efforts to help Ukrainians adjust to a new normal
Man wanted for raping woman in Fort Greene
NYC considering first taxi fare hike in a decade
More TOP STORIES News