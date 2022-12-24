Votes are in for most popular Christmas foods in NY, NJ, CT

Pigs in a blanket stole first place in NY, peppermint bark took the crown in CT, and cranberries are the top favorite in NJ.

There will be a lot of cooking happening in kitchens all over the country this weekend, but will your favorite dish end up on the table?

A new survey names the most popular Christmas foods in the country and apparently in New York, pigs in a blanket top the list,

In New Jersey, cranberries took the crown and in Connecticut, the people's favorite for Christmas is peppermint bark.

Nationwide, potatoes were the most popular, taking the top two spots, followed by roast beef, red velvet cake, and ham.

Researchers say they know every culture has its own Christmas traditions, so they focused on the most common dishes associated with the holiday to come up with these rankings.

As far as the least favorite foods, persimmon pudding topped that list followed by fruitcake and goose.

