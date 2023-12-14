Share your holiday messages with Eyewitness News for Christmas morning tradition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A special tradition at Eyewitness News continues as we prepare to share your holiday messages on Christmas morning.

We want to hear your hopes for the new year, what you are thankful for, what you will miss and even what you won't miss.

Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg and Lee Goldberg will be there Christmas morning, starting at 5 a.m. to share the news, weather and your holiday messages.

To share a message with the team and a chance to have it read on air, email bill.s.ritter.xmas@wabc.com or use the submission form below:

