3-alarm fire burns through church in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a church in Montclair, New Jersey.

The fire broke out just minutes before 8 a.m. Tuesday inside Grace Presbyterian Church on Grove Street.

Heavy flames were reported in a wing of the church building. Police say it possibly started in the basement.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a basement window, before spreading into the first floor. Within about 90 minutes, the church's roof had collapsed.

