NYPD stepping up patrols outside Black houses of worship following Buffalo supermarket shooting

Extra patrols were outside Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Saturday night.
Police say this is out of an abundance of caution and they have not received any specific threats.
The teenage gunman, Payton Gendron, who was wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire at Tops Supermarket in what authorities described as "racially motived violent extremism," killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered.
ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
