Church, two other buildings damaged in fire in Paterson, NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

Church, 2 other buildings damaged in Paterson fire

PATERSON (WABC) -- A church and two residential buildings were damaged in a fire in Paterson, New Jersey Friday.

The Paterson Fire Department says firefighters stationed at the Riverside Firehouse on Lafayette Street happened to be barbecuing at the time and saw the smoke around 2 p.m. and headed towards the area.

They found three buildings on 12th Avenue on fire, one of them had collapsed.

Additionally, Exodus Baptist Church and a residential building were both badly damaged.

The fire chief said the flames may have spread even further if not for the quick response.

Four people have been displaced, one person suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonnew jerseypassaic countybuilding firechurch firefireapartment firechurch
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New photos of missing Maine woman last seen in Times Square
Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, damp start to the weekend
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
Manhattanhenge is this weekend, but will we be able to see it?
NJ soldier honored with surprise welcome home celebration
What to know about NYC's public beaches this summer
Show More
First 3 African American firefighters in Newark honored
Teen gymnast paralyzed in skiing accident refuses to give up
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
NYC school sports return to indoor competition
Woman assaulted and raped on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News