Church, two other buildings damaged in fire in Paterson, NJ

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

PATERSON (WABC) -- A church and two residential buildings were damaged in a fire in Paterson, New Jersey Friday.The Paterson Fire Department says firefighters stationed at the Riverside Firehouse on Lafayette Street happened to be barbecuing at the time and saw the smoke around 2 p.m. and headed towards the area.They found three buildings on 12th Avenue on fire, one of them had collapsed.Additionally, Exodus Baptist Church and a residential building were both badly damaged.The fire chief said the flames may have spread even further if not for the quick response.Four people have been displaced, one person suffered smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------