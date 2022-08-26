A church van from Queens crashed on New York State Thruway, 4 passengers in critical condition

The van was full of members from the Church of God of Prophecy in Ozone Park, in Queens. They were traveling back home after a trip to Niagra Falls

ATHENS, New York (WABC) -- A church van overturned on the New York State Thruway Wednesday evening leaving several passengers in critical condition.

The van was full of members from the Church of God of Prophecy in Ozone Park, in Queens.

The group was on their way home to New York City after a trip to Niagra Falls when the driver swerved to avoid another car, overcorrected, and crashed, according to state police.

The van was just outside of Athens, New York when the crash happened.

Four passengers were taken to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Nine other passengers were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

State police say no criminal charges are pending and no tickets were issued at this time.

ALSO READ | Car slams into condo building on Long Island

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip