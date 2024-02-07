Group wanted for breaking stained-glass window, damaging cross at Brooklyn church

The suspects are seen on video vandalizing the Brooklyn church.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a group of people who vandalized a church.

The group is accused of breaking into a side door of the Saint Columba Roman Catholic Church on Kimball Street.

Once inside, they broke a stained-glass window and metal cross.

Police say due to the nature of the damage, this vandalism has been designated as a "hate crime."

The church called it a "disgraceful act by these persons and an affront to every Parishioner of our Faith Community and the citizenry of our City."

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the perpetrators seen in the video, please contact 1-800-577-TIPS (1-800-577-8477).

