Coronavirus News: Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada

The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas on Monday blamed the "immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Montreal-based circus arts show company temporarily suspended its productions around the world in March because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.
In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil said it has entered into a purchase agreement with its existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider. Its said the sponsors' bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when its operations can resume.
The company added that given that its resident shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before the rest of the other shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.
The Las Vegas shows that were cancelled included "O" at the Bellagio, "KA" at MGM Grand, "The Beatles LOVE" at the Mirage, "Mystere" at Treasure Island, "Zumanity" at New York-New York and "Michael Jackson ONE" at Mandalay Bay.
Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth were also cancelled.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address