Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Citi Bike members will now have to pay the full costs of longer outer borough e-bike rides.
Before last week, members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
Now they have to pay 15 cents per minute.
The operator of the bike share program, Lyft, says the price cap had been a glitch and was never supposed to exist.
Annual members will still have a price cap on rides over 20 minutes.
