Clarkstown Police use drone with thermal imaging to find missing teen with autism

CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Clarkstown put technology to work for them in the case of a missing teen with autism.

It happened on Wednesday, March 1.

Officers were told that the missing teen had left his home on foot, but they didn't know in which direction he went.

So, Clarkstown Police officers started to search the area on foot while one operated a drone.

The drone quickly spotted the teen. They were able to find him in good health 45 minutes after he was reported missing.

The Clarkstown Police Department has deployed its drone on missions including missing children, Alzheimer's patients, autistic persons, accident and crime scene documentation, and natural disasters.

They also credit a FLIR thermal imaging camera mounted to the drone as being an integral part of their quick recovery.

