NYC climate plan aims to prevent what could be daily flooding in Lower Manhattan

In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we focus on New York City, and projects to improve a fragile coastline, the global initiatives that are hoping to make a difference, and last but not least, the ways you can fight climate change in your own home to help out the planet.