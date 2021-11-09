Weather or Not: How you can fight climate change

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The impacts of climate change are happening all around us. Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Henri devastated our neighborhoods just in the last few months. And nine years ago, Superstorm sandy delivered a deadly punch.Rain, wind, flooding, and heat - all more extreme than ever before."I am disturbed by how quickly we're seeing the emergence of these unprecedented extreme weather events and seeing how large the impacts are," said Dr. Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia University.In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we focus on New York City, and projects to improve a fragile coastline, the global initiatives that are hoping to make a difference, and last but not least, ways you can fight climate change in your own home to help out the planet.