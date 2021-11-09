weather or not

Weather or Not: How you can fight climate change

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather or Not: How you can fight climate change

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The impacts of climate change are happening all around us. Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Henri devastated our neighborhoods just in the last few months. And nine years ago, Superstorm sandy delivered a deadly punch.

Rain, wind, flooding, and heat - all more extreme than ever before.

"I am disturbed by how quickly we're seeing the emergence of these unprecedented extreme weather events and seeing how large the impacts are," said Dr. Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia University.

In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we focus on New York City, and projects to improve a fragile coastline, the global initiatives that are hoping to make a difference, and last but not least, ways you can fight climate change in your own home to help out the planet.

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane idasuperstorm sandytropical stormnyc weatherclimate changeweather or notsevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Weather or Not: How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
Here is what climate change is doing to our apple farms
Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News