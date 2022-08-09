Police arrested a man in connection with the 1996 murder of Jasmine Porter in The Bronx

Jasmine Porter, who was 36-years-old, was found dead inside her home on Davidson Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police make an arrest in a cold case murder dating back more than 25 years.

The NYPD arrested 66-year-old Gregory Fleetwood in connection with the 1996 murder of Jasmine Porter in the Bronx.

Porter, who was 36, was found dead inside her home on Davidson Avenue.

Police said she had bruises on her neck.

Investigators said they re-tested DNA evidence from the scene which led them to Fleetwood.

In 1987 Fleetwood was arrested for manslaughter in a different crime and served 7 years.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip