Colts Neck mansion fire: Multiple deaths reported

#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey where prosecutors say multiple people have died.It's not clear how many people were killed.They responded to the fire at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. A heavy fire presence was at the scene.Video from NewsCopter 7 shows smoke billowing from the building.According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.----------