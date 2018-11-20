HOUSE FIRE

Colts Neck mansion fire: Multiple deaths reported

Multiple fatalities were reported in a fire on Tuesday at a home in Colts Neck, N.J.

COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey where prosecutors say multiple people have died.

It's not clear how many people were killed.


They responded to the fire at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. A heavy fire presence was at the scene.

Video from NewsCopter 7 shows smoke billowing from the building.

According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.
