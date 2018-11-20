Colts Neck mansion fire: Multiple deaths reported

COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey where prosecutors say multiple people have died.
It's not clear how many people were killed.
#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details.— Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018
They responded to the fire at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. A heavy fire presence was at the scene.
Video from NewsCopter 7 shows smoke billowing from the building.
According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube