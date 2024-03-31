1 woman injured after 3-alarm fire in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One woman was injured during a house fire in Newark on Sunday.

Officials say they responded to call just after 11:30 a.m. to a residential building at 734 Summer Ave.

A 2nd alarm was called at 11.37 a.m., and a 3rd alarm was called at 11:49 a.m., according to officials.

Firefighters located the fire on two floors of the building.

The residences at 732 Summer Ave. and 736 Summer Ave. were also exposed to the fire.

The woman was transported to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.