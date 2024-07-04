2 officers injured while helping people escape raging house fire in Perth Amboy

Eyewitness News has details on on the fire in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News has details on on the fire in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News has details on on the fire in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News has details on on the fire in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured while helping people escape a raging house fire in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Officers responded to 61 Water Street around 5 p.m. and found multiple people trying to escape from the back windows of the home.

Video shows the moment the multi-family home partially collapsed as it was consumed by flames.

Fortunately, officers were able to help the victims get down to safety from the third and fourth floors of the home, just in time.

The two injured officers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Their conditions are unknown.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.