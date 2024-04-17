Firefighters battle large house fire in Rockland County

POMONA, Rockland County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire in Rockland County Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at a home on North Ridge Road at around 6 a.m.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a huge column of smoke rising from the structure. The smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire spread to brush behind the home as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

No one appears to have been inside at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

Eyewitness News is told the fire may have started in propane tanks at the rear of the home.

The building is listed in public records as the Chassidim of the Heights, a Lubavitch synagogue.

There are construction vehicles parked on the property.

