4th of July revelers celebrate holiday at New York area beaches, boardwalks, parades

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The national holiday to mark America's birth as a country is filled with parades, concerts, competitive eating and -- of course -- fireworks, and millions across the Tri-State Area are celebrating Independence Day Thursday.Nice weather and a long weekend for many means the beaches and boardwalks are packed, from Long Island to the Jersey Shore.AAA estimates that a record 48.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or farther for this July 4th, which combined with the beautiful weather means big bucks for area businesses.The shore remains a popular destination, with revelers beating the heat and humidity with a dip in the ocean or pool, or a ride (or two) at a water or amusement park.In Ridgefield Park, New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy joined in the festivities at the annual Baby Parade.The event commemorated 125 years of Fourth of July celebrations in the town, and children decked out in red, white and blue walked, rode in decorated carriages, on elaborate floats or atop personally decorated bicycles.Many people were out early to claim a spot for the fireworks or set up for a barbecue or house party.Meanwhile, police are out in full force, keeping an eye out for those who may be drinking and driving -- specifically on boats.New York state is halting highway and bridge construction projects to make it easier for motorists to get to their destinations during the extended Fourth of July holiday.Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most construction-related lane closures will be suspended through Monday morning.Some essential or emergency work may continue, though the officials say they want to keep disruptions to a minimum to ease traffic flow.The holiday is often one of the busiest times of the year on New York's highways.Cuomo also reminded motorists to prioritize safety by remaining alert, sober and focused behind the wheel.----------