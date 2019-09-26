Be Kind: Hundreds of volunteers come together for 9/11 Tribute Museum's annual Bike Build

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An act of kindness by hundreds of volunteers has brought new bikes to children of military families and 9/11 first responders.More than 400 employees from companies affected by the September 11 attacks came out to help build bikes in support of the 9/11 Tribute Museum's annual 'Bike Build' held at the Oculus in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.The volunteers picked up tools and assembled dozens of new bikes for children of active-duty U.S. service members and 9/11 first responders.----------