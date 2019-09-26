be kind

Be Kind: Hundreds of volunteers come together for 9/11 Tribute Museum's annual Bike Build

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An act of kindness by hundreds of volunteers has brought new bikes to children of military families and 9/11 first responders.

More than 400 employees from companies affected by the September 11 attacks came out to help build bikes in support of the 9/11 Tribute Museum's annual 'Bike Build' held at the Oculus in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

The volunteers picked up tools and assembled dozens of new bikes for children of active-duty U.S. service members and 9/11 first responders.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower manhattannew york citycommunity serviceseptember 11thbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Fordham students help organization in Argentina serve poor
8-year-old heart transplant recipient gets warm welcome back to school
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Be Kind: Girls sell lemonade to raise money for Westchester food bank
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Port Authority to vote Thursday on proposal to raise tolls and fares
Gov. Cuomo, Food Network star Sandra Lee announce split
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
Mystery odor stinking up streets of New Jersey
Show More
2 arrested after 2-year-old boy found on roof of CT home
Musician sues Lyft, saying driver beat him because he canceled ride
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Stolen Egyptian coffin on display in NYC returned to Egypt
More TOP STORIES News