Celeb chefs join 'Harlem Serves Up!' fundraiser to air on WABC-TV Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Chefs and restaurateurs including Mashama Bailey, Aliyyah Baylor, Adrienne Cheatham, Nina Compton, Charles Gabriel, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Skai Young and Raymond Zamanta Mohan, plus a very special appearance by Nick Cannon live from the streets of Harlem, will headline a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" supported by Humana airing on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from executive producers Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz.
"Six years ago, we created 'Harlem EatUp!,' a festival which shined a spotlight on an iconic community, its residents, small businesses and restaurants," said Samuelsson, co-founder of the festival, who will also be participating in the program.
Said Karlitz, co-founder of "Harlem EatUp!" "This year, given the pandemic and its disproportionate impact on communities of color, we repurposed our efforts to create this television and online fundraiser, to promote businesses in Harlem and to raise money for non-profits that serve Harlem, its residents in need, its businesses and the city of New York."
Celebrity chefs who have participated in Harlem EatUp! in past years will again take part, such as Daniel Boulud, Anne Burrell, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Andrew Zimmern, as well as the founder of charitable beneficiary, World Central Kitchen, José Andrés. Performers and other notables confirmed include talk show host Tamron Hall and WABC-TV anchor Sandra Bookman, who will co-host; along with former President Bill Clinton, Kurtis Blow, Common, Sheila E, Doug E Fresh, Kevin Liles, Ralph McDaniels, D-Nice, Dascha Polanco, MJ Rodriguez, Bevy Smith, Trey Songz, Justin Tuck, Mary Wilson, Deborah Joy Winans, and more.
Proceeds raised from the show will benefit Citymeals, World Central Kitchen, Harlem Park to Park and Uptown Grand Central. "This incredible evening would not be possible without our program's supporters, including Humana, Barilla, and Con Edison among others," shared Karlitz.
"We're thrilled to be a part of a program that supports the Harlem community. We want to do our part so we're matching donations up to $250,000.00 to address food insecurity," added Julie Mascari, Humana's Regional President of the Northeast.
"Lacking access to capital and critical business networks Black businesses were struggling to survive prior to the pandemic. Federal small business stimulus funding, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), failed to reach many Harlem businesses. Those few businesses that received PPP funds found it woefully inadequate and the conditions for loan forgiveness difficult to meet. With a forecasted closure rate of 40% for Black owned businesses, we must do everything we can to save the precious few survivors," Regina Smith, CEO of Harlem Business Alliance.
"Within the one hour show, we're bringing you incredible cooking demos, musical performances, and into Harlem restaurant destinations like LoLo's Seafood Shack, Charles' Pan Fried Chicken, Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too and Settepani to hear firsthand how they have been affected by the pandemic and how viewers can help support them in these trying times," said Melba Wilson of Melba's Restaurant and President of NYC Hospitality Alliance.
To find out more and to donate, visit www.HarlemServesUp.com
