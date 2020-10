Here and Now: Racism in America, Ronald McDonald House, female leadership

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, an examination of the damage caused by racism in America.We'll talk to one trauma therapist who says the solution lies in healing our minds and bodies -- even before the protests begin.Also, the Ronald McDonald House New York continues its legacy of support and hope for critically ill children and their families even in the midst of a pandemic.Plus, the co-author of a new book that takes an unprecedented look at female leadership in corporate America and encourages women of color to team up and thrive.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube