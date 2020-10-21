New York City Veterans Day Salute special presentation at 12:30 p.m.

Watch this salute to the many men and women from the Tri-State area who have served our country beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and across our digital platforms, including our apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.
ABC7 proudly partners with the United War Veterans Council, helping at-risk veterans with mental health, homelessness, and other issues. To donate, go to https://uwvc.org/donate/
Here is much more about our slate of events for Veterans Day, 2020: A day which, despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 crisis, demands marking and honoring with socially distant, responsible live events as well as many virtual components.
ON VETERANS DAY
Veterans Day Motorcade- A procession of 120 vehicles will roll along the traditional Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring representatives from regular Parade participants. Learn more
Virtual Line of March - On Veterans Day, social media streams will roll out 200+ profiles of regular Parade participants, with a group "stepping off" every minute. Learn more
Veterans Day TV Special A 90-minute live broadcast on WABC, the most-watched station in the nation. Learn more
Motorcycle Ride - A special ride down the Parade route by veteran motorcycle groups. Learn more
There will also be small, socially distant ceremonies at select locations throughout the City.
And, in this Covid-restricted year - one of the best ways to help and salute veterans may be to reach out to those of them in your family and workplace.
"You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran, on social media and interact with folks -- you can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community," said Mark Otto of the United Veterans Council.
We hope you can join us on ABC7NY and abc7ny.com for our coverage of Veterans Day. Our special airs Novem ber 11th, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.