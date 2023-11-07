Veterans Day 2023: Where to watch the New York City parade

The NYC Veterans Day Parade will be broadcast live on WABC-TV Channel 7 and available wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City and ABC 7 will honor the men and women who served with strength and courage on Veterans Day, this Saturday November 11, 2023.

The parade in its 104th year is the largest Veterans Day commemoration in the nation. Nearly 300 elements consisting of 20,000 marchers and 150+ vehicles proceed up New York City's Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

WABC-TV will provide live coverage of the parade with David Novarro and CeFaan Kim from Eyewitness News beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Active-duty soldiers and sailors, servicemen and women from every branch of the armed forces, and veterans of every war since World War II participate in the parade, stepping off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and going north on Fifth Avenue.

Spectators can view the parade along Fifth Avenue from 27th Street to its endpoint at 47th Street.

This year's Grand Marshal is Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Linnington, CEO of Wounded Warrior Project. Mike led troops into battle in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has dedicated his life to serving those who have served.

The parade was first organized to honor veterans of World War I, known as the war to end all wars. Now, it honors the veterans of all the wars that followed, some 17 million, nationwide.

This year's featured Service Branch is the United States Army.

Commemorative dates that will be acknowledged in the Parade include:

70th Anniversary of the end of the Korean War

50th Anniversary of the withdrawal of combat units from Vietnam

40th Anniversary of the Beirut Barracks Bombing in Lebanon and the Grenada Invasion

30th Anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu (Somalia)

You can find more information on the New York City Veterans Day Parade website.

