NYPD security expected to be tight for NYC Veterans Day Parade

Janice Yu reports on the increased NYPD security ahead of the NYC Veterans Day Parade.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Security will be tight for the largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

So far, the NYPD says there are no credible threats in New York City.

WABC-TV will provide live coverage of the parade with David Novarro and CeFaan Kim from Eyewitness News and Stephanie Ramos from ABC News beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Authorities will nevertheless be on high alert, especially because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Twenty thousand veterans will be marching in the 104th annual parade.

The parade steps off at Madison Square Park and marches up 5th Avenue to 48th Street.

Earlier this week, the USS New York arrived at Pier 88.

This ship is named in honor of the victims who lost their lives on September 11th.

The ship's bow stem was cast using seven-and-a-half tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center.

Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a breakfast to honor and thank veterans.

"We are able to sit under the tree of freedom because you watered that tree with your blood, your commitment, your desire and your willingness to defend our country," Adams said. "So many of our dads and our moms served in these wars and battles and made sure that we could be where we are here today."

As the USS New York pulled into the pier, members of FNDY brought a banner that read, "We will never forget."

This was made by members of Engine 36 immediately after the September 11th attacks.

The annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off earlier than previous years, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It's expected to last until around 12:30 p.m.

WATCH | How cold and snowy will it be this winter? Get the NYC-area long-range forecast | Weather or Not

Will New York City actually get more than a couple of inches of snow this winter? We have the latest thinking from AccuWeather.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.