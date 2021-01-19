Community & Events

Teaneck High School to represent NJ in virtual Inauguration Day parade

By Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school's team of flag twirlers and drumline will be representing the state in the Inaugural "Parade Across America."

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers and Drumline will be among the participants in Wednesday's virtual Inauguration Day parade.

The purpose of the virtual parade is to "lift up the heroes across this country that are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe, take care of our children, and keep our country moving."

RELATED | Landmark Teaneck barbershop honored with street renaming
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on Bespoke Men's Hair Spa, the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck.


The parade will take place virtually at 3:15 p.m. and will feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities of all 56 states and territories.

"As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America," said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen.

The parade will be hosted by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn and will feature well known performers and athletes, including Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire, Niles Rodgers and Olympic athlete Katie Ledecky.

Also in our area, the FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes and Drums will represent New York for the parade.

TRENDING | Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system
EMBED More News Videos

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsteaneckbergen countypresidential inaugurationparadehigh schoolnew jersey newsus capitoljoe biden
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in back on Times Square subway platform
Father arrested after 8-year-old accidentally shoots self in head
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC to see security scaled back
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Trump lifts COVID-19 travel ban for UK and most of Europe
The Countdown: Security high less than 48 hours till Inauguration Day
Show More
Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine
2 NY men, including retired firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
More TOP STORIES News