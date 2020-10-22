ABC7 Unite: Landmark Teaneck barbershop honored with street renaming

Bespoke Men's Spa is the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck and it's been heralded for its diverse customer base where everyone gets along.
At the Bespoke barbershop, serving a diverse community is bedrock.
"One major rule: We don't talk about politics, race, religion or sexuality - that's what has been keeping us together here, everyone comes in here as one," owner Dre Perrin said.
That includes everybody.
"The Filipinos, Asians, White, everybody has just been showing a lot of love," barber Omar Hastings said.
They have a large Jewish clientele as well.
"I have to be careful because I'm one of the few left in my family that has hair left," Deputy Mayor of Teaneck Elie Katz said.
Bespoke is the result of 30 years in the business for owner Perrin who became interested in barbering as a teen when he watched his best friend cutting hair at home.
The barbers are as diverse as the clients. They all say the boss has given more than he has ever taken and has created a welcoming environment and steady jobs.
"With all the division going on in the world, seeing something like this put together is awesome," customer Mike Perrin said.
The planning board in Teaneck saw an opportunity to honor Perrin, and so on Thursday, Walraven Drive was renamed Bespoke-Dre Perrin Way
