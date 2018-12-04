COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place

The Aggieland community is pulling out all the stops to honor President George H.W. Bush on Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --
Preparations are underway in College Station, where President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest.

Crews have been busy putting up barriers, tents, and stages in the area where Bush and his family will arrive at 3:45 p.m. Thursday

The public is invited to view the Union Pacific 4141 locomotive carrying President Bush and his family as it nears campus from Wellborn Road.

RELATED: Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession

The train is expect to pass between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Those who wish to view are asked to be in place by 2:30 p.m.

The designated area to view the train's arrival will be Lot 62 on Wellborn Road.

Wellborn Road will be shut down on Thursday from George Bush Drive to University, as the departure from the train and the procession to the presidential library will be private.

The George Bush Library and Museum will be closed until Friday, Dec. 7.

