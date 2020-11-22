Tiempo: Puerto Rico takes positive step towards statehood

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Puerto Ricans voted for new leaders on the island during the November 3 elections.But they also voted on whether to make la Isla America's 51st state.Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898.Voters were split on whether it should seek statehood, with 52% voting in favor, but 47% opposed the measure, according to the election commission's website.The non-binding referendum does not change Puerto Rico's status, but it's still seen as a first step towards statehood.Joe Torres spoke with Fernando Rivera, head of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida and Brock Pierce from the Puerto Rico Statehood Council on why Boricuas on the island remain largely divided on the issue of statehood.Plus, Teatro sea on the Lower East Side celebrates 35 years.The Latino bilingual art-in-education and theatre company for kids has performed more than 5,000 shows and reached more than one million people.Now because of the coronavirus pandemic they, like so many many others, have gone virtual.Joe talks to the creator and founder about the company's mission and the virtual programs available for kids in English and Spanish.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.