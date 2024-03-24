Tiempo: Fallout over NYC's decision to end right-to-shelter after 30 days for migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams wants to modify New York's status as a sanctuary city for migrants. The mayor says migrants who commit serious crimes should be deported.

Right now, existing laws prohibit city officials from cooperating with federal immigration agents if a foreign national is charged with a crime.

New York City has officially ended the right-to-shelter for single adult migrants after 30 days in a city-run shelter.

The administration has provided shelter and care to around 183,000 new arrivals in the past two years.

Joe Torres sits down with attorney Muzaffar Chishti from the Migration Policy Institute to focus on the migrant crisis.

In honor of Women's History Month, Tiempo is highlighting The CUNY TV Show Latinas, which showcases influential Latina leaders.

Joining us is Tinabeth Piña, the host and managing editor of the show.

