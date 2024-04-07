Tiempo: Inside the dengue fever epidemic roiling Puerto Rico

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the dengue fever epidemic in Puerto Rico and also discuss challenges of health coverage for Latino children.

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the dengue fever epidemic in Puerto Rico and also discuss challenges of health coverage for Latino children.

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the dengue fever epidemic in Puerto Rico and also discuss challenges of health coverage for Latino children.

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the dengue fever epidemic in Puerto Rico and also discuss challenges of health coverage for Latino children.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We start in Puerto Rico, where dengue cases are on the rise. Leaders on the island recently declared a public health emergency.

Puerto Rico's Secretary of Health said the Health Department has registered 549 cases of dengue so far this year, and that far exceeds historical numbers.

Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne virus across the globe. The secretary said all parts of Puerto Rican society must join forces to prevent contagion and the spread of this virus.

Joining us this Sunday morning is Judith Aponte, professor at Hunter College.

Plus, there is a push to make sure Latino children have continuous health coverage during their crucial early years of life.

It's a major concern as New York State considers drastic cuts to Medicaid.

We talk to Health First New York's largest nonprofit health insurer. They want to raise awareness to help stop gaps in coverage for Latino children.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.