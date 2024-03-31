Tiempo: Blackouts, lack of food deepen crisis in Cuba

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the turmoil in Cuba and what needs to be done. Plus, a group looks to reunite families sundered in Chile's 1973-90 dictatorship.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of Cubans hit the streets recently to protest the lack of food and access to electricity and fuel.

The Cuban government has initiated nightly blackouts for almost seven months due to rising fuel costs and continued economic hardship on the island.

Ted Henken, a professor at Baruch College who has written several books on Cuba, joins us to discuss the crisis.

Then, we'll highlight an organization whose mission is to reunite men and women taken at birth in Chile.

It happened during the country's dictatorship that lasted from 1973 to 1990.

Thousands of babies were taken from their mothers and sold across the world.

The nonprofit has made several trips to the South American nation to reunite families.

Many of the members are adoptees themselves and from our area.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

