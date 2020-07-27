Weather

Extreme heat: Con Ed urges conservation, NYC residents look for ways to keep cool

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More high heat and humidity Monday is prompting efforts to make sure the extreme weather doesn't overwhelm people or the power grid in New York City.

Many people turned to pools and the shoreline over the weekend, maxing out capacity at some area beaches.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

New York City is opening 250 cooling and misting centers as part of a heat advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

City officials are also opening fire hydrants in some neighborhoods.

If you are getting outdoors to exercise, the advice is to do it early - and wear light colors if you are going to be in the sun.

Con Edison says the extreme hot weather is causing a strain on the utility company's grid.

If you are staying indoors, Con Ed officials are offering a few tips to help save energy while remaining comfortable.

"Try and use as little energy as you possibly can," said spokesman Alfonso Quiroz. "Put the temperature on the AC up a couple of notches and maybe lower down a couple of settings, as much as you possibly can."

The utility had previously asked customers in Queens and also in the Bronx to conserve energy amid the ongoing heat.

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports Con Edison is asking 80,400 customers in the southeast part of the Bronx to conserve energy as crews repair equipment amid the ongoing heat wave.



Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at ConEd.com/reportoutage, with the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.

The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management and will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants.

