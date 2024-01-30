Staten Island Ferry set to welcome back concessions for customers

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Concessions are coming back to the Staten Island Ferry.

Many ferry riders will be happy to hear they'll soon be able to enjoy food and drinks during their 25-minute or so ride on the ferry.

The city's Economic Development Corporation is now taking proposals for vendors.

The request for proposals will be open until March 7, and the concessions are expected to be in place by fall of this year.

The vendor that is selected will sign for 10 years and the EDC will have the option of extending the lease for two additional five-year periods.

This news of food and drinks coming back isn't entirely a surprise, city officials did say they were committed to bringing the concessions back during a news conference last year.

Food and drinks have been available at the St. George and Whitehall terminals, but the boats themselves have not had a vendor since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The bottom line is this this concession, we encourage everyone to try to provide it, it's great for the commuters but we know millions of tourists take the ferries. It's one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city if not the country," said Vito Fossella, Staten Island Borough President. "So thank you, commissioner, thank you to the mayor for stepping forward and continuing to make things better for the people of Staten Island."

Interested vendors can apply online at the EDC website.

