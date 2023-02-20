75-year-old man found beaten to death in Coney Island apartment

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 75-year-old man discovered dead in his Coney Island, Brooklyn, apartment was fatally beaten.

Donald Wallace was discovered dead inside the city-run Carey Gardens apartment complex at 2832 West 23rd Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call about a foul odor, indicating Wallace had been dead for some time.

An autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head and it has been ruled a homicide.

The apartment was not broken into and it did not appear anything had been stolen.

No arrests have been made and there is no clear motive.

