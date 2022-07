EMBED >More News Videos An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

CONEY ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A New York City Parks Department vehicle ran over a person sleeping on the beach on Coney Island.It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday.The victim was struck while sleeping on the beach at Stillwell Avenue at Riegelmann Boardwalk.They were pronounced dead at the scene.There was no immediate word on that person's identity.An investigation is underway.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.