Cashless tolling systems being installed for congestion pricing in Manhattan

Derick Waller has more on congestion pricing in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Congestion pricing appears to be getting real as the MTA lays the groundwork.

Some new construction is the clearest indication yet that congestion pricing is actually happening.

Contractors are installing the tolling mechanism Friday morning at 61st Street and West End Avenue in Manhattan.

You can expect the gantries to start popping up from west to the east right above 60th Street.

The plan is to toll drivers who travel south of 60th Street. It is expected to go into effect next spring.

It is operated by the MTA and their Traffic Mobility Review Board just had their first meeting on Wednesday to discuss what the toll might cost drivers and who will pay it.

New Jersey lawmakers and Governor Phil Murphy will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss what they say is the disastrous effect this will have on drivers in their state who already pay a toll.

Here's what board members had to say about that.

"For New Jersey residents I think it would be super good if New Jersey Transit stepped up their game," said John Samuelsen, Traffic Mobility Review Board Member.

"If we give a full credit for crossing, then we're not dealing with congestion at all from the west," said Carl Weisbrod, Traffic Mobility Review Board Chairman.

The board says there will be very few exemptions as the goal is to get more people back on the trains and buses.

There is no public comment period at the congestion pricing hearing.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.