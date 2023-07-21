New Jersey suing FHWA over MTA's congestion pricing plan in Manhattan

Derick Waller has more on congestion pricing in New York City.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is suing over the MTA's congestion pricing plan.

Governor Phil Murphy is set to make the announcement Friday morning in Fort Lee alongside Senator Bob Menendez and Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

The state is suing the Federal Highway Administration for neglecting to take into account the environmental impact of New Jersey communities when it gave the green light to congestion pricing in Manhattan.

Although the lawsuit is against the Biden Administration's FHWA, it is effectively a shot across the Hudson River at New York State and neighboring Governor Kathy Hochul.

The state last month hired lawyers Randy Mastro and Craig Carpenito, a former U.S. attorney, to "explore all of our legal options, and we anticipate announcing a course of action soon."

Governor Murphy is following through on his threat after the FHWA determined the environmental impact of the plan was not enough to put the brakes on its implementation, now expected by next April.

Earlier Friday morning, crews were spotted installing the tolling mechanisms on 60th Street in Manhattan.

