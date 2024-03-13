MTA holds final public hearings on congestion pricing before plan goes into effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Representatives from New Jersey and the MTA are back in court to try to come to a resolution over the state's lawsuit in opposition to congestion pricing.

Getting close but not quite there yet is how the negotiations are described involving that lawsuit.

Wednesday, there will be a mandatory settlement conference in Newark between New Jersey and the MTA to see if the lawsuit the state filed can be resolved.

There's also a separate case before a federal judge in New York pending.

Congestion pricing, which would charge most drivers $15 to drive below 60th Street, is still set to begin mid-June.

But now, Mayor Eric Adams has come out saying while he doesn't have reservations, there needs to be more exemptions than there are currently, including for city workers using their own vehicles.

His administration also working on an exemption for yellow school buses.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also sharing his thoughts in an op-ed for the NY Post, saying yes he approved congestion pricing back in 2019, but thinks it needs to be paused altogether now. He said it needs to come at a time when people feel safe riding the subway and:

"What impact will an additional $15 entry surcharge have on New York City's recovery in this moment - when the migrant crisis, crime, homelessness, quality of life and taxes are all pressing problems?"

There is a hearing scheduled for early April in the New Jersey lawsuit and a judge is expected to rule before the planned start date.

The MTA hasn't changed course.

Darla Miles has more on the arrest warrant for landlord Daniel Obhebshalom.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.