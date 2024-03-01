Firefighters set to rally before congestion pricing public hearing Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More people, including firefighters, will give their thoughts on congestion pricing at another public hearing on Friday.

FDNY members are arguing that an exception is necessary to secure their ability to transport gear via car vs taking public transit.

That exception is something the mayor is in support of, but the MTA says would transfer the cost onto other drivers.

Hundreds of firefighters plan to rally outside MTA headquarters before the hearing.

The public hearings are a required step before the toll is set to be implemented in mid-June.

Thursday night's public hearing, which was the first of four, brought in more than 100 people both in person and virtually.

The MTA heard from all of them.

The comments in this series of public hearings are not expected to radically change the plan to toll drivers below 60th Street, but they could help refine it.

Some, were in favor of the toll, which would charge drivers south of 60th Street $15, saying it will benefit public transit and unclog the roads, while others strongly oppose or think there should be tweaks to the plan at the very least.

Two more public hearings are set for Monday and anyone who wants to submit written comments has until March 11.

They will be held virtually and in person, but you do have to register online first.

