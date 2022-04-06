Out-of-control car plows through gas pump in Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11703928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coney Island's Luna Park reopens Saturday and this year thrill-seekers will be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Cyclone wooden roller coaster.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control car slammed into a gas station pump in Connecticut causing it to burst into flames.Police say the driver was passing cars on the wrong side of the road in Meriden before he lost control and veered into the gas station.The vehicle then rolled and struck the gas pump.Fortunately, no one was injured.The 24-year-old driver, Ricardo Lopez, was arrested and charged with reckless driving among other charges.----------