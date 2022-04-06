Out-of-control car plows through gas pump in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Out-of-control car plows through gas pump in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control car slammed into a gas station pump in Connecticut causing it to burst into flames.

Police say the driver was passing cars on the wrong side of the road in Meriden before he lost control and veered into the gas station.

The vehicle then rolled and struck the gas pump.

ALSO READ | Luna Park reopens for the season, celebrates 95 years of the Coney Island Cyclone
EMBED More News Videos

Coney Island's Luna Park reopens Saturday and this year thrill-seekers will be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Cyclone wooden roller coaster.



Fortunately, no one was injured.

The 24-year-old driver, Ricardo Lopez, was arrested and charged with reckless driving among other charges.


----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutcar crashreckless drivingconnecticut newscrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeless man removed from building after 7 On Your Side report
4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in NYC
'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dies at 79
AccuWeather Alert: Soggy start
Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Families of fallen officers, gun violence victims protest bail reform
Show More
Pregnant woman robbed, shoved to the ground in Queens
Incoming NYC Transit president says focus will be on safety, security
Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Legislators propose later start time for NJ high schools
More TOP STORIES News