Out-of-control car plows through gas pump in Connecticut

Police say the driver was passing cars on the wrong side of the road in Meriden before he lost control and veered into the gas station.
The vehicle then rolled and struck the gas pump.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The 24-year-old driver, Ricardo Lopez, was arrested and charged with reckless driving among other charges.
