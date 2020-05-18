coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Man recovers from COVID-19 after nearly dying twice in Connecticut

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man in Connecticut almost died twice during a vicious 7-week bout with COVID-19, but he is now back home with his family.

It was an emotional moment as 71-year-old John Famiglietti was discharged from Danbury Hospital.

Famiglietti spent 22-days on a ventilator and was intubated three times.

His daughters say they had been told by hospital staff to say their goodbyes, twice.

But he survived and now they have their father back.

"My daughters were called because they said they maybe need to let me go," Famiglietti said. "And because they're stubborn like their old man they said, 'no way.'"

"We screamed at him and talked to him and, 'Dad just don't give up! Keep fighting! We're not going to lose you!'" his daughter said.

The fight isn't over for this family.

Famiglietti's wife tested positive, but fortunately, her symptoms are not as severe.

He is staying with one of his daughters until his wife fully recovers.

